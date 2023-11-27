Ticket prices, seat plan: ENHYPEN’s ‘FATE’ concert in New Clark City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Pinoy ENGENEs! Concert promoter PULP Live World has released on Sunday, November 26 the ticket prices and seat plan for K-pop boy group ENHYPEN’s Philippine stop on their FATE World Tour.

The concert, which will be held at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac on February 3, 2024, will have ticket prices ranging from P4,000 for Regular Center to P16,500 for Royalty Package. The Royalty Package includes one Floor A Seated ticket, soundcheck access, an official laminated ID, and an official lanyard.

It's you and ENHYPEN in this world! This is your fate next year PH ENGENE, they are coming back to Philippines for ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE’ IN NEW CLARK CITY on February 3, 2024, at the New Clark City Stadium, Tarlac. Check out the seat plan and decide which seat is best for… pic.twitter.com/pRQhjxr0w9 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 26, 2023

The ENGENE Member presale starts on December 16 at 10 am, while the general sale opens on December 17 at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased online via pulptickets.com.

ENHYPEN is a seven-member K-pop boy group known for their hits “FEVER,” “Drunk-Dazed,” and “Polaroid Love.” They were last in the Philippines in February 2023 for their sold-out three-night MANIFESTO concert in Manila. – Rappler.com