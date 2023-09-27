Ticket prices, seat plan: SEVENTEEN’s ‘Follow’ concert in PH 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, CARATs! The ticket prices and seat plan for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming Follow concert in the Philippines were announced on Wednesday, September 27.

The concert will be held at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 13, 2024.

According to event organizer Live Nation Philippines, tickets range from P4,550 for the Bleachers Center 2 sections to P19,000 for the VIP Gold sections.

Both VIP Gold and Silver Packages also include access to soundcheck and floor standing ticket.

Register NOW for CARAT Membership Presale on Weverse until Sunday, October 1, 10:59PM (PH Time). *Registration does not guarantee a ticket.



🔗 : https://t.co/opcsICGlN4



CARAT Membership Presale: November 9 (10AM -11:59PM)



General On Sale: November 11 (12PM onwards) pic.twitter.com/vPrKKg22oR — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) September 27, 2023

The tickets will be available to the public starting November 11, 12 pm, but fans that have registered their membership can secure their tickets early through the pre-sale happening on November 9, 10 am to 11:59 pm.

Fans can now start registering for their CARAT membership pre-sale through the Weverse platform from September 27, 1 pm to October 1, 10:59 pm.

The January 2024 concert will mark SEVENTEEN’s first return to the country in more than a year. The 13-piece act held their Be The Sun in Bulacan concert in December 2022 at the Philippine Arena.

Prior to that, the group also staged their Be The Sun concerts in Manila on October 8-9, 2022 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group is known for their hits “Aju Nice,” “Home,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Hot,” and “Super.” – Rappler.com