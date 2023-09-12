SEVENTEEN is coming to PH in January 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEVENTEEN. The K-pop boy group is bringing their 'FOLLOW' concert tour to the Philippines.

The concert will be held at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino CARATs! K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is coming back to the Philippines for their FOLLOW concert world tour.

On Tuesday, September 12, SEVENTEEN posted on their Weverse community the details of their Asia leg, which includes a stop in the Philippines.

The concert will be held at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 13, 2024.

Additional details, such as seat plan and ticket prices, have yet to be announced.

The January 2024 concert will mark SEVENTEEN’s first return to the country in more than a year. The 13-piece act held their Be The Sun in Bulacan concert in December 2022 at the Philippine Arena.

Prior to that, the group also staged their Be The Sun concerts in Manila on October 8-9, 2022 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group is known for their hits “Aju Nice,” “Home,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Hot,” and “Super.” – Rappler.com