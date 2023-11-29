Ticket prices, seat plan: Yesung’s ‘Unfading Sense’ concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the January 2024 show will be available on December 17

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino ELFs! The ticket prices and seat plan for Super Junior member Yesung’s upcoming Unfading Sense concert in the Philippines were announced on Tuesday, November 28.

According to local promoter PULP Live World, ticket prices range from P6,500 for the Balcony section to P15,000 for the VIP Y section.

Life just got even more beautiful because YESUNG is coming to the Philippines next year! ✨ Check out the YESUNG SOLO CONCERT 'UNFADING SENSE' IN MANILA seat plan and exclusive fan benefits to make sure you have the best experience. 💙



Tickets will be available on December 17… pic.twitter.com/Ci2oS0PYFu — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 28, 2023

Fan benefits such as meet and greet, group photo, signed poster, and photocard will also be available per ticket tier through a raffle.

Tickets will be available starting December 17, 12 pm via the Ticketnet website and Ticketnet outlets nationwide.

The one-night show is set for January 6, 2024 at the New Frontier Theater.

The Unfading Sense in Manila will also be Yesung’s first solo concert in the Philippines. He last went to the Philippines in July for Super Junior’s fan party at the Araneta Coliseum.

As a solo singer, Yesung is known for songs “Here I Am,” “Paper Umbrella,” “My Dear,” and “Beautiful Night.” – Rappler.com