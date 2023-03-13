YG Entertainment closes application for Manila audition early due to high number of aspirants

The Korean music company also adds another audition day in Manila, but walk-in applicants are no longer allowed

MANILA, Philippines – It seems like many young Filipinos are dreaming of becoming a K-pop idol!

South Korean music label YG Entertainment announced on Friday, March 10, that they’ve closed the applications for their upcoming audition in Manila due to the high number of aspiring K-pop trainees.

“This is the inaugural audition for YG in Manila, and we would like to meet all interested applicants. Unfortunately, due to an exceedingly high number of applicants, we must close the pre-application submission period earlier than expected,” they said in a Facebook post.

The pre-application period, which began on March 7, was supposed to end on April 9.

YG Entertainment added that walk-in applicants and on-site applications would no longer be accepted. They initially announced that walk-in applicants would be allowed on the audition day.

“We kindly ask for your understanding as this decision was made for your safety and to ensure a smooth audition process,” they said.

The company also added another day for its audition. It will now happen on April 15 and 16 at Zero Studio in Quezon City. “All registered participants will receive an individual audition time by email in advance,” they wrote.

The auditions were open to aspiring idols born between 2004 and 2012, and applicants had to choose one category from the following: vocal, rap, dance, and appearance.

Known as one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea, YG Entertainment is home to global artists like Sechs Kies, BIGBANG, Akdong Musician, WINNER, BLACKPINK, and TREASURE. Their former artists include Epik High, 2NE1, and iKON. – Rappler.com