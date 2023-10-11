YG’s new girl group BABYMONSTER to debut in November 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment’s first girl group in seven years, following BLACKPINK’s debut in 2016

MANILA, Philippines – BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment’s new girl group, is set to make their debut in November, the agency confirmed on Tuesday, October 10.

On their social media accounts, BABYMONSTER unveiled a poster showing the group’s logo along with the words, “Coming soon.”

YG Entertainment announced in July that the septet was set for a September debut. A representative from the agency then told Korean media that the delay was because they were paying “careful attention in selecting the title track.”

“All preparations are now complete. Once the official debut is made in November, they will continue going forward at full speed, so please show lots of interest,” the representative added, according to a Soompi report.

Filming for the music video of the title track will reportedly be in the last week of October as the members are currently practicing the choreography for the song.

As of writing, YG Entertainment has yet to release a final date for BABYMONSTER’s upcoming debut.

It is composed of multinational members including Ahyeon, Rora, and Haram from South Korea, Pharita and Chiquita from Thailand, and Ruka and Asa from Japan.

Yang said that the final lineup for the girl group was originally to consist of Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, and Pharita. However, Rora and Asa were added to BABYMONSTER as they were "chosen by fans." — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 12, 2023

The group was supposed to have only five members, but YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announced that Rora and Asa were added to BABYMONSTER as they were “chosen by fans.”

In May, BABYMONSTER released their pre-debut song “Dream.”

Known as one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea, YG Entertainment is home to global artists like Sechs Kies, BIGBANG, Akdong Musician, WINNER, BLACKPINK, and TREASURE. Their former artists include Epik High, 2NE1, and iKON. – Rappler.com