ZEROBASEONE’s Ricky to miss Asia Artist Awards 2023 in PH 

RICKY. The idol poses for ZEROBASEONE's album 'Youth In the Shade.'

Only eight ZEROBASEONE members will be present at the AAA 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Ricky of K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE will miss the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in the Philippines due to visa issues.

On Monday, December 11, ZEROBASEONE’s agency WAKEONE Entertainment announced that the idol is is skipping the award ceremony due to “unforeseen circumstances affecting passport and visa issuance.”

“Despite efforts internally and externally and exploring various solutions to facilitate Ricky’s participation in the event, it has been conclusively determined that he cannot depart,” the label continued, according to a translation by entertainment portal Soompi.

With this, only eight ZEROBASEONE members will appear at the AAA 2023 on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. One of its members, Sung Han Bin, will also MC for the show.

Formed through the talent reality show Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member boy group that debuted in July. The rookie group recently bagged the Best New Male Artist and New Artist of the Year titles at the MAMA Awards and Melon Music Awards, respectively.

Over 45 acts – ranging from veteran South Korean actors and actresses, powerhouse K-pop groups, celebrities from Japan and China, and stars from the Philippines – are confirmed to grace AAA 2023. – Rappler.com