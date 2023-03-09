[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: KAIA

Catch Charlotte, Angela, Charice, Alexa, and Sophia as they share their music at Rappler HQ

MANILA, Philippines – KAIA is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The rising P-pop girl group is made up of five members: Charlotte, Angela, Charice, Alexa, and Sophia. They are managed by Korean company ShowBT Philippines – the same group that handles P-pop pioneers SB19.

KAIA released their pre-debut single “Kaya” in 2021, and made their official debut on April 8, 2022 with their single “Blah Blah.”

Since then, they’ve performed in various concerts around the Philippines and Asia, including the PPOPCON in April 2022, and as a guest act for SB19’s WYAT Tour stops in Cebu and Singapore.

Get to know KAIA as they perform three of their songs on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, March 9. – Rappler.com