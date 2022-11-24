[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Alex Bruce

Catch the teen rapper perform for the first time at Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Bruce is returning to Rappler Live Jam, this time performing live at Rappler HQ.

The 15-year-old rapper first got into hip-hop when she was just four, learning the ropes from her dad, who was part of a hip-hop group.

Inspired by Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra, Alex began writing her own songs, and at 11 years old, landed in Ruby’s music video for her song “Here,” where she lipsync-rapped the verses.

Since then, Alex has built a following of her own, with her live performance videos earning millions of views. She’s released several singles, including “Pull it Off,” “Go Crazy,” “Fake Friends,” and “Yakap,” which earned her an AWIT Award nomination in 2021.

Catch Alex as she performs her latest singles and talks about what it's like to grow up as a teen rapper.