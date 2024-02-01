[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Josh Cullen

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The P-pop superstar will be performing his solo comeback single, EDM-pop track 'Get Right' on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop superstar Josh Cullen is ready to own the Rapper Live Jam stage for the first time as a solo artist on Thursday, February 1!

SB19’s rapper and vocalist just released his latest electro-pop, bass-heavy song “Get Right” in December, a solo comeback single that leans towards pop and electronic dance music (EDM), with influences of hip-hop and hyper-pop. Josh collaborated with Ocho the Bullet and No Rome for the self-written and self-produced upbeat track, which “explores music for the sheer joy of reinvention and fun, while tapping into a new sonic space that fits Josh’s personal style and brand.”

Josh calls it a “declaration of his return,” with the lyrics reflecting his “resilience, self-assurance, and the realization of how the industry operates.”

“It’s about asserting my presence, owning my space, and creating music that resonates with who I am as an artist.”

Josh first discussed his unique sound, the making of his 2023 music video “Wild Tonight,” and the future of his solo career on Rappler Talk Entertainment in February 2023.

