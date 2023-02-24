Rappler Talk Entertainment: SB19’s Josh Cullen on ‘Wild Tonight’ and going solo

Josh Cullen talks about his unique sound, the making of his music video, and the future of his solo career

MANILA, Philippines – A’TIN, rejoice! Another member of P-pop boy group SB19, Josh Cullen, has stepped out on his own as a solo artist, launching the single “Wild Tonight” and its music video on Friday, February 24.

In this latest episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Josh chats with Rappler Life & Style and Entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon about his unique sound, the making of his music video, and the future of his solo career.

Catch the interview here on Saturday, February 25, 11 am, or check out Rappler on YouTube. – Rappler.com