‘A Very Good Girl’ hitting Netflix in December

MOTHER. Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon as Philo and Mother Molly, respectively, in the film 'A Very Good Girl.'

'The unmothering of Molly Suzara starts soon,' Netflix Philippines writes

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon fans, it’s almost time to get streaming! The dark comedy film A Very Good Girl is finally coming to Netflix on December 27.

The Petersen Vargas-directed film follows virtual assistant Mercy Novela, who takes on the persona of Philomena Angeles, or Philo, to get close to Molly Suzara, a rich CEO. Philo’s game plan lies in her desire to exact revenge after getting fired years ago.

As Philo gradually eliminates the people around Mother Molly to draw her in further, she begins to realize that Mother Molly is not at all what she seems.

Besides Bernardo and De Leon, A Very Good Girl also stars Angel Aquino, Kaori Oinuma, Jake Ejercito, Chie Filomeno, Gillian Vicencio, Donna Cariaga, Ana Abad Santos, Althea Ruedas, Nour Hooshmand, and Natania Guerrero.

It was written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, Daniel Saniana, and Jumbo Albano.

Netflix Philippines also posted its own teaser for the acclaimed film’s release.

“The unmothering of Molly Suzara starts soon,” the streaming platform wrote.

The film premiered in Philippine cinemas on September 27, and on October 6, in the US. Two weeks into its box office release in the Philippines, it earned a total of P100 million.

A Very Good Girl also got its own Hollywood release on October 4, at the Pacific Design Theater in West Hollywood. – Rappler.com