Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ concert film to hit PH cinemas in December

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Congrats, Filipino BeyHives! Fans of pop superstar Beyoncé can finally watch Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé as the concert film is set for a global release, including the Philippines.

On Friday, November 10, the concert film released its trailer, announcing that it’ll be hitting worldwide theaters on December 1. Prior to the international release, Beyoncé’s concert film will have a Los Angeles premiere on November 25.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is produced by the singer’s very own production company, Parkwood Entertainment. It thoroughly documents the RENAISSANCE World Tour, which earned $579 million throughout its run, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

The Renaissance tour, her first concert tour in nearly seven years, had a whopping total of 56 shows across America and Europe, running from May 10 to October 1 of 2023.

Fans can vicariously experience the tour’s impact by watching the movie’s documentation of the Stockholm opening show and Kansas finale. Moreover, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé seeks to show off the superstar’s vision, diligence, and involvement in her widely acclaimed tour.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans,” the film’s description reads.

The Filipino BeyHive — Beyoncé’s legion of Filipino fans — can watch the movie at their nearest SM Cinema, Ayala Malls Cinema, Megaworld Cinema, or Robinsons Movieworld.

Regular tickets sell for P550. SM Cinema also offers Beyoncé’s movie in their Director’s Club and IMAX theaters, for P750 and P1,000 respectively. Tickets are now up for reservation on their respective websites.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will only run on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.