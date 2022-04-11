LOOK: Brie Larson joins the ‘Fast & Furious 10’

'Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast & Furious family,' says the actress

MANILA, Philippines – Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is joining the Fast & Furious family for its 10th installment!

On Sunday, April 10, Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movie franchise, broke the news to fans through an Instagram post. Diesel welcomed the Captain Marvel actress in the post, teasing how Larson’s character will be “timeless,” “amazing,” and someone that you “might not have expected but yearned for.”

“You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself: ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in [Fast & Furious 10],” he captioned the photo of them.

He continued, “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect…her Oscar… is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the family Brie.”

Larson also posted the same picture on her Instagram, which she captioned, “Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the [Fast & Furious] family. Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel.”

Larson first shared her dream of wanting to be a part of the franchise in an interview with Uproxx in February.

“Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie,” Larson said. “I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun. And they’ve made me appreciate cars. And it’s something that should be appreciated. They’re incredible. So of course, please.”

The 32-year-old actress is set to debut in the upcoming film with fellow first-timers Justin Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Cardi B, and John Cena. They’ll be starring alongside the original star-studded veteran cast Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron.

Directed by Justin Lin, who was in charge of directing six other Fast & Furious films, the 10th movie is set to premiere in theaters in May 2023. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.