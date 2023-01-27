‘It Ends With Us’ film casts Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni 

Colleen Hoover's best-selling romance novel is being turned into a movie by Sony Pictures!

MANILA, Philippines – Colleen Hoover fans will be happy to know that a film adaptation of the author’s popular romance novel It Ends With Us is in development under Sony Pictures!

According to a Deadline report, Blake Lively (Gossip Girl, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Shallows) and Justin Baldoni (Jane The Virgin) are set to star in the film, with the latter directing and executive producing alongside Lively, who is also executive producing. Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This, The Husband’s Secret) wrote the screenplay.

Details on the film’s release date and other cast members have yet to be confirmed.

Hoover’s New York Times best-selling young adult novel, which was published in 2016, is about small-town girl Lily, a self-confessed workaholic who finds her too-good-to-be-true neurosurgeon lover Ryle in Boston. However, Lily can’t stop thinking about first love Atlas Corrigan. When he suddenly reappears, “everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened.” It Ends with Us was 2022’s top-selling print book.

Hoover is also known for other novels 2018’s Verity, 2014’s Ugly Love, 2015’s Confess, and many more. – Rappler.com