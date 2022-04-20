Celine Dion set to star in rom-com with Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan

CELINE DION. The singer is set to star in a romantic comedy.

A premiere date is set for the film that features the iconic singer’s music

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Dion is set to star as herself in an upcoming romantic comedy starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan.

The film, It’s All Coming Back to Me, is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

It tells the story of a woman who mourns her fiancé’s death by sending texts to his old number – which has been reassigned to a new man, also struggling to move on from a heartbreak. Eventually, the two meet and form a connection.

According to Deadline, the film is set to premiere in US cinemas on February 10, 2023.

The film marks Celine’s rom-com debut. Her music becomes a crucial element in the storyline, as it helps the main characters fall in love again. The film is also named after one of her greatest hits, her 1996 recording of the power ballad by Jim Steinman.

According to Variety, Celine has also recorded a new song for the film. – Rappler.com