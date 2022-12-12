Dolly de Leon gets Golden Globe nomination for ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Her fellow nominees in the category include Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Carey Mulligan

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly de Leon, whose turn as the indomitable toilet cleaner Abigail in Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the 2023 Golden Globe awards on Monday, December 12.

Fellow nominees in the category include Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Insherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Carey Mulligan for She Said.

Dolly previously won Best Supporting Performance at the LA Film Critics Association Awards, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 27th Satellite Awards.

Play Video

Triangle of Sadness, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s latest satirical feature, won the Palme d’Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival in May. In the film, Dolly’s character Abigail ends up stranded on an island with ultra-rich strangers after they survive the sinking of a luxury cruise ship.

Triangle of Sadness is currently playing in 10 cinemas across Metro Manila: Ayala Malls The 30th, Bonifacio High Street Central, Cinema ’76, Fisher Mall QC, Gateway, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Power Plant Makati, Trinoma, and Vertis North. – Rappler.com