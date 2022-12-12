Dolly de Leon wins Best Supporting Performance at LA Film Critics Association Awards

DOLLY DE LEON. The actress earns a nomination for her role in 'Triangle of Sadness.'

Dolly bags the recognition alongside 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actor Ke Huy Quan

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress Dolly de Leon won the award for Best Supporting Performance in the 2022 Los Angeles Films Critics Association Awards (LAFCA) for her performance in the Ruben Östlund black comedy Triangle of Sadness.

The winners were announced on Monday, December 12, and Dolly bagged the recognition alongside Vietnam-born actor Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All At One.

Best Supporting Performer, Winners: Dolly de Leon, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS and Ke Huy Quan, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. #LAFCA — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (@LAFilmCritics) December 11, 2022

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized by critics who think outside the box and recognize the artistry of film-making. I’m proud to represent every individual who is struggling in their chosen industry – much like Abigail. Every single soul who’s watched the film would know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, go out and find out. It’s still in cinemas dito sa ‘tin. Para sa’tin ‘to (This is for us),” she said.

The LAFCA win came days after Dolly was nominated for the best supporting actress in the 27th Satellite Awards.

In Triangle of Sadness, Dolly plays Abigail, a cleaner who ends up stranded on an island with ultra-rich strangers after they survive the sinking of a luxury cruise ship.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and later won the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, putting Dolly in the international spotlight. – Rappler.com