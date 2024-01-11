FULL LIST: Nominees, 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Winners will be announced on February 24
LOS ANGELES, USA – Nominations for the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 10, for the best performances in film and television during 2023.
The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Netflix on February 24 from Los Angeles.
Here is a list of the nominees:
Movies
Best Movie Cast
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Television
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Ali Wong, Beef
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunts
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.