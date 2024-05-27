‘Mallari’ dominates 2024 FAMAS Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kathryn Bernardo wins her first FAMAS Best Actress award while Piolo Pascual and Alfred Vargas are named Best Actors

MANILA, Philippines – Horror film Mallari dominated the 2024 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) awarding ceremony held on Sunday, May 26 at the Manila Hotel.

The Roderick Cabrido-helmed movie won seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Mallari also led this year’s nominees with 14 out of 18 nominations.

Kathryn Bernardo bagged her first FAMAS Best Actress award for her performance in the movie A Very Good Girl while Piolo Pascual and Alfred Vargas share the Best Actor award for their films Mallari and Pieta, respectively.

Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera also received the Bida sa Takilya award after their Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry Rewind became the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon were also given the Circle of Excellence Award while Gloria Romero was given a Special Citation Award.

See the full list of winners and awardees here:

Best Picture: Mallari

Best Director: Louie Ignacio (Papa Mascot)

Best Actor: Piolo Pascual (Mallari) and Alfred Vargas (Pieta)

Best Actress: Kathryn Bernardo (A Very Good Girl)

Best Supporting Actor: LA Santos (In His Mother’s Eyes)

Best Supporting Actress: Gloria Diaz (Mallari)

Best Child Actor: Euwenn Mikael Aleta (Firefly)

Best Child Actress: Elia Ilano (Ghost Tales)

Best Screenplay: Enrico Santos (Mallari)

Best Production Design: Marielle Hizon (Mallari)

Best Cinematography: Carlo Mendoza (Gomburza)

Best Editing: Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Best Visual Effects: Mallari

Best Sound: Rewind

Best Original Song: “Finggah Lickin'” (Becky And Badette)

Best Short Film: Huling Sayaw ni Erlinda

Best Documentary: Maria

Circle of Excellence Award: Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon

Special Citation Award: Gloria Romero

Bida sa Takilya Award: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera

– Rappler.com