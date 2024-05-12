FULL LIST: Nominees, Gawad Urian 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announced on Friday, May 10, the nominees for the 2024 Gawad Urian Awards.
Historical film GomBurZa leads this year’s nominees with 12 nods, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay. It is followed by Firefly, another Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry, with 10 nominations.
Kathryn Bernardo and Charlie Dizon are among the stars competing for the best actress award.
Cedrick Juan, Carlo Aquino, and Romnick Sarmenta are among the nominees for the best actor award.
Here’s the complete list of nominees:
Best Picture
- About Us But Not About Us
- Ang Duyan ng Magiting
- Firefly
- GomBurZa
- Iti Mapukpukaw
- Third World Romance
Best Director
- Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us
- Zig Madamba Dulay, Firefly
- Jose Lorenzo Diokno, GomBurZa
- Carl Joseph E. Papa, Iti Mapukpukaw
- Sheron Dayoc, The Gospel of the Beast
- Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, Third World Romance
Best Screenplay
- Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us
- Angeli G. Atienza, Firefly
- Rodolfo C. Vera and Jose Lorenzo Diokno, GomBurZa
- Carl Joseph E. Papa, Iti Mapukpukaw
- Dwein Ruedas Baltazar and Jeko Aguado, Third World Romance
Best Actor
- Romnick Sarmenta, About Us But Not About Us
- Paolo O’Hara, Ang Duyan ng Magiting
- Euwenn Mikaell, Firefly
- Cedrick Juan, GomBurZa
- Jansen Magpusao, The Gospel of the Beast
- Carlo Aquino, Third World Romance
Best Actress
- Kathryn Bernardo, A Very Good Girl
- Gabby Padilla, Gitling
- Max Eigenmann, Raging Grace
- Charlie Dizon, Third World Romance
Best Supporting Actor
- Epy Quizon, Firefly
- Dante Rivero, GomBurZa
- Piolo Pascual, GomBurZa
- Enchong Dee, GomBurZa
- Ronnie Lazaro, The Gospel of the Beast
Best Supporting Actress
- Agot Isidro, Ang Duyan ng Magiting
- Dolly de Leon, Ang Duyan ng Magiting
- Frances Makil-Ignacio, Ang Duyan ng Magiting
- Alessandra de Rossi, Firefly
- Jorrybell Agoto, When This is All Over
Best Production Design
- Josiah Hiponia, Ang Duyan ng Magiting
- Kenneth Kevin Villanueva, Firefly
- Ericson Navarro, GomBurZa
- David Esguerra, Huling Palabas
- Benjamin Padero and Carlo Tabije, In My Mother’s Skin
- Eero Yves Francisco, Third World Romance
Best Cinematography
- Neil Daza, Firefly
- Mycko David, Gitling
- Carlo Canlas Mendoza, GomBurZa
- Theo Lozada, Huling Palabas
- Rommel Andreo Sales, The Gospel of the Beast
Best Editing
- Lawrence S. Ang, About Us But Not About Us
- Benjo Ferrer, Firefly
- Benjamin Tolentino, GomBurZa
- Benjamin Tolentino, Iti Mapukpukaw
- Lawrence S. Ang, The Gospel of the Beast
- Maria Estela Paiso, When This is All Over
Best Music
- Firefly
- GomBurZa
- Iti Mapukpukaw
- Third World Romance
- When This is All Over
Best Sound
- Armand de Guzman, About Us But Not About Us
- Andrea Teresa T. Idioma and Nicole Rosacay, Ang Duyan ng Magiting
- Albert Michael M. Idioma, Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla, and Emilio Bien Sparks, GomBurZa
- Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc, Iti Mapukpukaw
- Jon Clarke, Michael Haines, and Chad Orororo, Raging Grace
Best Documentary
- Baon sa Biyahe, dir. James Magnaye
- Ghosts of Kalantiaw, dir. Chuck Escasa
- Maria, dir. Sheryl Rose Andes
- Nitrate: To the Ghosts of the 75 Lost Philippine Silent Films (1912-1933), dir. Khavn
Best Animation
- Iti Mapukpukaw, dir. Carl Joseph E. Papa
Best Short Film
- Abutan Man Tayo ng House Lights, dir. Apa Agbayani
- Ate Bunso, dir. Angelica Llanera
- Cross My Heart Hope to Die, dir. Sam Manacsa
- Hito, dir. Stephen Lopez
- Karkarma, dir. Melver Gomez
- Tumatawa, Umiiyak, dir. Che Tagyamon
The awards ceremony is set to take place on June 8 at the De La Salle University.
Since its inception in 1977, the Gawad Urian Awards has annually recognized outstanding individuals in the Filipino film industry. It is presented by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a film critic organization. – Rappler.com
