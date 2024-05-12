FULL LIST: Nominees, Gawad Urian 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announced on Friday, May 10, the nominees for the 2024 Gawad Urian Awards.

Historical film GomBurZa leads this year’s nominees with 12 nods, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay. It is followed by Firefly, another Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry, with 10 nominations.

Kathryn Bernardo and Charlie Dizon are among the stars competing for the best actress award.

Cedrick Juan, Carlo Aquino, and Romnick Sarmenta are among the nominees for the best actor award.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture

About Us But Not About Us

Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Firefly

GomBurZa

Iti Mapukpukaw

Third World Romance

Best Director

Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us

Zig Madamba Dulay, Firefly

Jose Lorenzo Diokno, GomBurZa

Carl Joseph E. Papa, Iti Mapukpukaw

Sheron Dayoc, The Gospel of the Beast

Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, Third World Romance

Best Screenplay

Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us

Angeli G. Atienza, Firefly

Rodolfo C. Vera and Jose Lorenzo Diokno, GomBurZa

Carl Joseph E. Papa, Iti Mapukpukaw

Dwein Ruedas Baltazar and Jeko Aguado, Third World Romance

Best Actor

Romnick Sarmenta, About Us But Not About Us

Paolo O’Hara, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Euwenn Mikaell, Firefly

Cedrick Juan, GomBurZa

Jansen Magpusao, The Gospel of the Beast

Carlo Aquino, Third World Romance

Best Actress

Kathryn Bernardo, A Very Good Girl

Gabby Padilla, Gitling

Max Eigenmann, Raging Grace

Charlie Dizon, Third World Romance

Best Supporting Actor

Epy Quizon, Firefly

Dante Rivero, GomBurZa

Piolo Pascual, GomBurZa

Enchong Dee, GomBurZa

Ronnie Lazaro, The Gospel of the Beast

Best Supporting Actress

Agot Isidro, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Dolly de Leon, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Frances Makil-Ignacio, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Alessandra de Rossi, Firefly

Jorrybell Agoto, When This is All Over

Best Production Design

Josiah Hiponia, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Kenneth Kevin Villanueva, Firefly

Ericson Navarro, GomBurZa

David Esguerra, Huling Palabas

Benjamin Padero and Carlo Tabije, In My Mother’s Skin

Eero Yves Francisco, Third World Romance

Best Cinematography

Neil Daza, Firefly

Mycko David, Gitling

Carlo Canlas Mendoza, GomBurZa

Theo Lozada, Huling Palabas

Rommel Andreo Sales, The Gospel of the Beast

Best Editing

Lawrence S. Ang, About Us But Not About Us

Benjo Ferrer, Firefly

Benjamin Tolentino, GomBurZa

Benjamin Tolentino, Iti Mapukpukaw

Lawrence S. Ang, The Gospel of the Beast

Maria Estela Paiso, When This is All Over

Best Music

Firefly

GomBurZa

Iti Mapukpukaw

Third World Romance

When This is All Over

Best Sound

Armand de Guzman, About Us But Not About Us

Andrea Teresa T. Idioma and Nicole Rosacay, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Albert Michael M. Idioma, Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla, and Emilio Bien Sparks, GomBurZa

Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc, Iti Mapukpukaw

Jon Clarke, Michael Haines, and Chad Orororo, Raging Grace

Best Documentary

Baon sa Biyahe, dir. James Magnaye

Ghosts of Kalantiaw, dir. Chuck Escasa

Maria, dir. Sheryl Rose Andes

Nitrate: To the Ghosts of the 75 Lost Philippine Silent Films (1912-1933), dir. Khavn

Best Animation

Iti Mapukpukaw, dir. Carl Joseph E. Papa

Best Short Film

Abutan Man Tayo ng House Lights, dir. Apa Agbayani

Ate Bunso, dir. Angelica Llanera

Cross My Heart Hope to Die, dir. Sam Manacsa

Hito, dir. Stephen Lopez

Karkarma, dir. Melver Gomez

Tumatawa, Umiiyak, dir. Che Tagyamon

The awards ceremony is set to take place on June 8 at the De La Salle University.

Since its inception in 1977, the Gawad Urian Awards has annually recognized outstanding individuals in the Filipino film industry. It is presented by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a film critic organization. – Rappler.com