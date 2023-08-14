FULL LIST: Winners, Cinemalaya 2023

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Animated movie Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing) was named Best Film in the full-length feature category at the Cinemalaya 2023 awarding ceremony held on Sunday, August 13 at the Philippine International Convention Center.
Iti Mapukpukaw, which was the first full-length animated film to compete in Cinemalaya, also won the NETPAC Award and Best Supporting Actress Award for Dolly de Leon.
In De Leon’s acceptance speech, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominee shared that it was her first time to go up onstage to receive an acting award in the Philippines.
Meanwhile, When This Is All Over and Rookie took home three wins each.
When This Is All Over won awards for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Music Score, while Rookie won Best Editing, Audience Choice, and Best Actress for Pat Tingjuy.
Tether star Mikoy Morales was named Best Actor in the full-length category.
For the short film category, Hinakdal had the most wins with three awards.
Here is the full list of winners:
Full-length Feature Film category:
- Best Film: Iti Mapukpukaw
- Best Director: Ryan Espinosa Machado for Huling Palabas
- Best Actor: Mikoy Morales for Tether
- Best Actress: Pat Tingjuy for Rookie
- Best Supporting Actor: Bon Andrew Lentejas of Huling Palabas
- Best Supporting Actress: Dolly de Leon for Iti Mapukpukaw
- Best Screenplay: Gitling
- Best Cinematography: When This Is All Over
- Best Editing: Rookie
- Best Production Design: When This Is All Over
- Best Original Music Score: When This Is All Over
- Best Sound Design: Tether
- Audience Choice Award: Rookie
- Special Award for Best Ensemble: Ang Duyan Ng Magiting
- Special Jury Award: Ang Duyan Ng Magiting
- Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award: Iti Mapukpukaw
Short Film Category:
- Best Film (Short Film): Sibuyas Ni Perfecto
- Best Director (Short Film): Mike Cabarles for Makoko Sa Baybay
- Best Screenplay: Hinakdal
- Audience Choice Award: Hinakdal
- Special Jury Award: Hm Hm MhM
- Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award: Hinakdal
Cinemalaya 2023 ran from August 4 to 13, and featured 10 Filipino-made full-length films and 10 short films that competed in different categories such as narrative, animation, and documentary.
Founded in 2005, the Cinemalaya Foundation is a not-for-profit and non-government foundation, committed to the development and promotion of Philippine independent film. – Rappler.com
