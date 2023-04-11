FULL LIST: Winners, Summer MMFF 2023 Gabi ng Parangal

'About Us But Not About Us' takes home the award for best picture

MANILA, Philippines – The winning films for the first-ever summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival were named on Tuesday, April 11 at an awards ceremony held at the New Frontier Theater.

Out of the eight films that competed in the festival, About Us But Not About Us dominated, bringing home nine awards including best picture, best director, best lead actor, and best screenplay.

Gladys Reyes was named best lead actress for her performance in Apag, while Kaladkaren made history as the first transgender woman to win best supporting actress for her role in Here Comes the Groom. Meanwhile, Romnick Sarmenta and Keempee de Leon won best lead and best supporting actor awards.

The winners were chosen by a board of jurors led by Triangle of Sadness star and Golden Globe nominee Dolly De Leon.

They also awarded a special jury prize to the production of Here Comes the Groom as well as to Elijah Canlas for his performance in About Us But Not About Us

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Picture: About Us But Not About Us

Second Best Picture: Love You Long Time

Third Best Picture: Here Comes the Groom

Best Director: Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Romnick Sarmenta, About Us But Not About Us

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Gladys Reyes, Apag

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Keempee de Leon, Here Comes the Groom

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Kaladkaren, Here Comes The Groom

Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us

Best Cinematography: Neil Daza, About Us But Not About Us

Best Editing: Lawrence Ang, About Us But Not About Us

Best Sound: Armand de Guzman, About Us But Not About Us

Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo, About Us But Not About Us

Best Original Theme Song: “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz, Apag

Best Production Design: Marxie Maolen Fadul, About Us But Not About Us

Special Jury Prize: Here Comes the Groom and Elijah Canlas

The summer MMFF opened in cinemas on April 8, and will run until April 18. – Rappler.com