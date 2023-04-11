FULL LIST: Winners, Summer MMFF 2023 Gabi ng Parangal

MANILA, Philippines – The winning films for the first-ever summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival were named on Tuesday, April 11 at an awards ceremony held at the New Frontier Theater.
Out of the eight films that competed in the festival, About Us But Not About Us dominated, bringing home nine awards including best picture, best director, best lead actor, and best screenplay.
Gladys Reyes was named best lead actress for her performance in Apag, while Kaladkaren made history as the first transgender woman to win best supporting actress for her role in Here Comes the Groom. Meanwhile, Romnick Sarmenta and Keempee de Leon won best lead and best supporting actor awards.
The winners were chosen by a board of jurors led by Triangle of Sadness star and Golden Globe nominee Dolly De Leon.
They also awarded a special jury prize to the production of Here Comes the Groom as well as to Elijah Canlas for his performance in About Us But Not About Us
Here’s the full list of winners:
- Best Picture: About Us But Not About Us
- Second Best Picture: Love You Long Time
- Third Best Picture: Here Comes the Groom
- Best Director: Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Romnick Sarmenta, About Us But Not About Us
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Gladys Reyes, Apag
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Keempee de Leon, Here Comes the Groom
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Kaladkaren, Here Comes The Groom
- Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us
- Best Cinematography: Neil Daza, About Us But Not About Us
- Best Editing: Lawrence Ang, About Us But Not About Us
- Best Sound: Armand de Guzman, About Us But Not About Us
- Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo, About Us But Not About Us
- Best Original Theme Song: “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz, Apag
- Best Production Design: Marxie Maolen Fadul, About Us But Not About Us
- Special Jury Prize: Here Comes the Groom and Elijah Canlas
The summer MMFF opened in cinemas on April 8, and will run until April 18. – Rappler.com
