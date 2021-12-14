Hollywood mostly silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

A person takes a picture next to the Golden Globe statue before the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 13, 2021.

Movies 'Belfast' and 'The Power of the Dog' led the nominations with seven nods each

LOS ANGELES, USA – Movie dramas The Power of the Dog and Belfast led nominations on Monday, December 13 for the annual Golden Globes in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

Belfast, set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog got seven nods each.

They were followed by global-warming satire Don’t Look Up; King Richard, about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg’s new version of the classic musical West Side Story and coming-of-age tale Licorice Pizza with four each.

Netflix movies received a leading 17 nominations.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on January 9, but the ceremony’s format is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following a

controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

Monday’s nominations were met mostly with silence from movie studios and actors who normally flood social media and reporters with thanks and reactions.

It is unclear whether any of the nominees will attend the 2022 ceremony, which had been one of Hollywood’s biggest awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg was the only celebrity on hand on Monday to announce the nominations.

Critics objected to the Foreign Press Association having no Black members, and raised longstanding ethical questions over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the choice of nominees and winners. Tom Cruise in May returned the three Golden Globe statuettes that he has won.

The HFPA has since added 21 new members six of whom are Black; banned gifts and favors; and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training. The group now has 105 members total.

Despite these moves, major film and TV studios have tried to distance themselves from the Globes.

Belfast, The Power of the Dog, deaf community movie Coda, sci-fi epic Dune and King Richard all got nods for best movie drama.

A musical take on the classic Cyrano and an adaptation of the Off-Broadway hit Tick, Tick… Boom will compete with Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story for best musical or comedy.

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) were among the actors nominated for best drama movie performances.

In television, drama Succession, about a squabbling family media conglomerate, received a leading five nominations.

The HFPA said it had made its choices this year by watching films in movie theaters, at screenings and on streamin platforms in what it called “a fair and equitable voting process.”

“While the Golden Globes will not be televised in January 2022, we will continue our 78-year tradition,” it said in an open letter released ahead of Monday’s nominations. “The last eight months have been difficult, but we are proud of the changes we have achieved so far.” – Rappler.com