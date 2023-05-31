LOOK: ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action finds its Hiccup and Astrid

Mason Thames and Nico Parker are set to play the human riders on the big screen!

MANILA, Philippines – Universal announced on Wednesday, May 31, the cast members for human riders Hiccup and Astrid for its How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation!

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reports, Mason Thames will portray the young misfit Viking Hiccup, while Astrid will be played by Nico Parker.

Drawing inspiration from Cressida Cowell’s book series, How to Train Your Dragon explores the extraordinary friendship between Hiccup, a young Viking boy who initially lacks heroic qualities, and Toothless, a wounded dragon he nurtures back to health.

Astrid, on the other hand, was first introduced as a character who harbors contempt for dragons. In the trilogy, not only did she grow fond of dragons, she also eventually became Hiccup’s trusted confidante.

Following the announcement, Thames and Parker both took to Instagram to share how excited they are for the project.

Thames, 15, garnered attention for his breakout role in Universal’s horror hit The Black Phone. He then went on to star in the coming-of-age film Incoming and adventure-thriller Boys of Summer.

Meanwhile, Parker made her acting debut as a lead in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo in 2019. Since then, she has already appeared in HBO’s The Third Day, and sci-fi film Reminiscence. Her most notable role, to date, is in The Last of Us, where she portrayed the daughter of a dangerous survivor portrayed by Pedro Pascal.

Other cast members for How to Train your Dragon have yet to be announced.

The live-action adaptation was first announced in February 2023. Dean DeBlois, who helmed the animated trilogy, will reprise his role as the live-action’s director, writer and producer.

How To Train Your Dragon has become one of DreamWorks Animation’s most successful franchises. Its first film, co-directed by Chris Sanders, grossed nearly $500 million worldwide upon its release in 2010.

All three films garnered critical acclaim and were recognized with nominations for Best Animated Feature at the prestigious Academy Awards.

The How to Train Your Dragon live-action is slated for a March 2025 release. – Rappler.com