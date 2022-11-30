Jericho Rosales, Ryan Agoncillo to star in ‘On the Job’ prequel

PREQUEL CAST. Jericho Rosales and Ryan Agoncillo are set to star in the upcoming prequel to 'On The Job'

Principal photography for the film will begin in Q3 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino actors Jericho Rosales and Ryan Agoncillo will star in the newly announced On the Job prequel, to be directed by Erik Matti.

According to a report by Variety, Rosales will play Pedring Eusebio, a former rebel soldier who becomes the most feared figure across the fictional city of La Paz.

Agoncillo meantime will play Rene Pacheco, a military officer who decides to enter politics.

More of the cast will be announced in the future.

The project will be a prequel to the critically acclaimed film On the Job and its sequel, On the Job: The Missing 8.

Matti will return as director, while Michiko Yamamoto will come back as the film’s screenwriter.

“The prequel to On The Job and On The Job: The Missing 8 provides another opportunity to bring a fresh, new Filipino crime story with international appeal to the world,” Matti shared.

According to Matti, principal photography for the film will begin in the third quarter of 2023 in the Philippines.

Released in February of this year, On the Job: The Missing 8 is a sequel to the 2013 crime thriller On the Job. The film series is about the crimes of deadly prisoners temporarily released and hired as hitmen in order to serve the interests of corrupt political figures and military officials.

On the Job: The Missing 8’s premier at the 2021 Venice Film Festival ended with a five-minute standing ovation, and also awarded lead actor John Arcilla with the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. This year, the film was nominated for Best TV Movie or Miniseries in the 50th International Emmy Awards, and was recently announced to be the Philippine’s official entry to the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern