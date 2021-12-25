‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ postponed again to 2023

This is the second time the fourth installment of the Reeves-led action trilogy is delayed

MANILA, Philippines – The premiere of the highly-anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 film is being pushed back to March 24, 2023, movie studio Lionsgate confirmed.

“Be seeing you,” Lionsgate wrote alongside a 20-second teaser video, followed by the movie’s new release date.

The upcoming installment starring Keanu Reeves as the titular, vengeful hitman was already rescheduled previously to May 27, 2022 from its original premiere date on May 21, 2021 because of COVID-19.

The fourth chapter of the commercially successful film franchise also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Ian McShane. It is directed by Chad Stahelski and executive produced by Louise Rosner and Reeves.

It was first announced on May 20, 2019 that a fourth installment was in the works, the same day that John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum saw box office debut success, kicking Avengers off its top spot.

John Wick 3 has lead star Keanu Reeves play an ex-hitman who is suddenly caught in an adrenaline-fueled, cat-and-mouse chase after killing a member of an assassin’s guild. The film also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Anjelica Huston.

The Reeves-led action trilogy has been around for more than seven years, starting with the original John Wick in 2014 which debuted at almost $90 million, and John Wick: Chapter Two in 2017, which earned $172 million in total. John Wick 3 earned over $327 million worldwide. The John Wick franchise has accumulated more than $584.9 million at the global box office so far. – Rappler.com