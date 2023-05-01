‘Tabing Ilog’ stars Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis, Patrick Garcia reunite in new film 

The reunion movie will be helmed by Mavx Productions, the company behind 'Unravel' and 'A Faraway Land'

MANILA, Philippines – Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia, and Paolo Contis are sharing the screen again, over two decades after they starred together in the hit teen series Tabing Ilog.

The movie was confirmed by Mavx Productions on Friday, April 28, with the production company sharing videos from the look test and photoshoot.

Additional details about the project, such as its title, plot, other cast members, and target release date have yet to be announced.

The three, however, dropped hints that Contis and Abad will portray a couple, while Garcia’s character will be a celebrity. Their friendship will be tested when Abad’s character gets sick.

Contis also shared that it’s a “dream come true” for him to be able to work with Garcia and Abad again. “Iba lang talaga makatrabaho ang mga ito (It’s really special to be able to work with them),” he said.

Meanwhile, both Garcia and Abad, who hadn’t done acting gigs in more than three years, expressed their excitement to be working on a major project again. Abad said that she had agreed to it because it was a different take on dramas.

The three rose to fame for being mainstays of Tabing Ilog, a teen drama that followed the friendships and romances within a group of friends: Anne, Eds, Corrine, George, Badong, James, Rovic, and Fonzy. It originally ran on ABS-CBN from 1999 to 2003.