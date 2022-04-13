KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in Hollywood film ‘Asian Persuasion’

KC CONCEPCION. The actress is now part of the Hollywood film 'Asian Persuasion'

KC will star alongside Dante Basco after Toni drops out of the project due to 'schedule conflicts'

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion has joined the cast of the romantic comedy film Asian Persuasion, replacing previously announced actress Toni Gonzaga in the lead role.

According to a Variety report, Gonzaga, who was first confirmed as the film’s main actress in July 2021, has left the production due to “schedule conflicts.”

Concepcion also confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 13, revealing that they had just finished with the third day of filming. “Thank you for joining us on this new journey. Grateful to be part of this Asian-American project, with our amazing cast and crew,” she captioned her post.

Concepcion will be starring opposite Filipino-American Hollywood actor Dante Basco. The movie serves as the directorial debut of Jhett Tolentino, three-time Tony Award- and Grammy-winning producer.

Asian Persuasion follows the story of a newly divorced chef who comes up with a scheme of remarrying his ex-wife to avoid settling his financial obligations, only to belatedly realize that he genuinely wants to reconcile. “Everything goes smoothly until Mickey’s plot backfires on him,” the film’s tagline reads.

The lead cast also includes Kevin Kreider, Paolo Montalban, Scarlett Sher, Celia Au, Geneva Carr, and Jax Bacani.

Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Tony Labrusca, Janice Sonia Lee, Ami Sheth, Fe Delos Reyes, Rex Navarrette, Joyce Keokham, Imani Hanson, and Devin Ilaw are also among the feature actors in the film.

A target premiere date for Asian Persuasion has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com