LIST: Key nominations, 2023 BAFTA Film awards

NOMINATED. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' which stars Michelle Yeoh, is among the films nominated for a BAFTA Best Film award.

The German remake of 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'The Banshees of Insherin,' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' lead nominations

LONDON, United Kingdom – Nominations for the annual BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday, January 19. Britain’s top film award ceremony will be held in London on February 19 (February 20, Philippine time).

Below is a list of the nominees in the main categories:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Film not in English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Rappler.com