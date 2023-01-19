‘M3GAN’ to return for sequel in 2025

MANILA, Philippines – She’s back, and with a vengeance! Artificial Intelligence (AI) best friend-slash-demonic doll M3GAN is ready for playtime once again, as she returns for an upcoming sequel slated for January 17, 2025.

According to a Deadline report, M3GAN 2.0 will be a follow-up film to James Wan and Jason Blum’s campy sci-fi thriller, which premiered on January 6. The original cast – Allison Williams as Aunt Gemma and Violet McGraw as Cady – are set to return, with Williams serving as producer this time. M3GAN’s original writer Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) will also be returning for the sequel by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. However, it is still unconfirmed if M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone will be coming back as well.

M3GAN is about a high-tech AI doll turned murderous machine named M3GAN, created by robotics engineer Aunt Gemma to be the new “best friend” of her recently orphaned niece Cady.

The horror toy flick rose above expectations at the US box office, garnering $30.4 million on its debut weekend. Currently, it has amassed over $91.9 million at box offices around the world. – Rappler.com