LOOK: Margot Robbie as the iconic doll in ‘Barbie’ live-action film

BARBIE. Margot Robbie plays the iconic fashion doll in an upcoming live-action film.

Warner Bros. Pictures tweets a first look photo and announces a premiere date

MANILA, Philippines – Margot Robbie brought the iconic fashion doll Barbie to life in the first look at the upcoming film Barbie.

Warner Bros. Pictures tweeted the image on April 27, announcing the film’s release date in US cinemas: July 21, 2023.

In the photo, Margot sports blond, bouncy hair and a bright blue outfit while riding Barbie’s signature pink convertible.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, also stars Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. Other cast members include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu.

According to Variety, It will also feature Sex Education stars Ncuti Gawa, Connor Swindells, and Emma Mackey – who notably resembles Margot. – Rappler.com