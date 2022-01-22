Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok reunite in new film ‘AI Love You’

REUNITED. Baifern Pimchanok and Mario Maurer are set to star in the upcoming film 'AI Love You.'

It's the actors' first film together since 2010's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love'

MANILA, Philippines – After over 10 years, Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok are starring together in a new film, the upcoming sci-fi romance, AI Love You.

The film follows the story of Lana (Baifern), a woman whose building’s AI assistant falls in love with her and takes over the body of Bobby (Mario), a man with whom she had gone on an unsuccessful blind date with.

Mario and Baifern last worked together in the hit rom-com Crazy Little Thing Called Love, where they played two students who fall in love. The film was screened in the Philippines in 2011, airing on ABS-CBN.

The two actors have not reunited in a movie since, only sharing the screen in a Thai commercial.

AI Love You is premiering on Netflix just after Valentine’s day, on February 15. – Rappler.com