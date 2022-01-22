Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok reunite in new film ‘AI Love You’

MANILA, Philippines – After over 10 years, Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok are starring together in a new film, the upcoming sci-fi romance, AI Love You.
The film follows the story of Lana (Baifern), a woman whose building’s AI assistant falls in love with her and takes over the body of Bobby (Mario), a man with whom she had gone on an unsuccessful blind date with.
Mario and Baifern last worked together in the hit rom-com Crazy Little Thing Called Love, where they played two students who fall in love. The film was screened in the Philippines in 2011, airing on ABS-CBN.
The two actors have not reunited in a movie since, only sharing the screen in a Thai commercial.
AI Love You is premiering on Netflix just after Valentine’s day, on February 15. – Rappler.com