‘Marupok AF’ to open Cinemalaya Film Festival 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Third World Romance' by Dwein Baltazar will be the closing film

MANILA, Philippines – Marupok AF (Where is the Lie?) is set to open the 19th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival on August 4, 7pm at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Quark Henares, the dark comedy film is based on a true story about online dating that went viral on social media.

EJ Jallorina plays Janzen Torres, a hopeless romantic who matches with Theo Balmaceda (played by Royce Cabera) on a dating app. Her hopes of having a second chance in love, however, was met with disappointment when Theo fails to show up for their planned meet-up. It will lead to Janzen discovering how she got manipulated and catfished by Beanie Landridos (played by Maris Racal).

Marupok AF (Where is the Lie?) also premiered at the Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy. It also won a Special Jury Recognition at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival 2023

Meanwhile, Third World Romance by Dwein Baltazar will be the festival’s closing film. It will screen on August 12, 9 pm.

3 SCREENING VENUES AT THE PICC: Cinema Rizal, Cinema Bonifacio, Cinema Felipe

1 VENUE AT THE PICC for other special events

4 AYALA MALL CINEMAS: Manila Bay, Glorietta, Trinoma, UP Town Center

Stay tuned for our regional screening announcements.



AUGUST 5 | SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/SIV2ukZlus — Cinemalaya (@cinemalayaoffcl) July 30, 2023

The 19th Cinemalaya festival will run from August 4 to 13 at the PICC, Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), and selected Ayala Malls Cinemas. This is the first time that the festival will be held at the PICC while its annual venue – the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) – is under renovation.

10 Filipino-made full-length films are competing in different categories such as narrative, animation, and documentary. Ten short films are also competing in this year’s festival.

Cinemalaya 2023 also features the first batch of filmmakers to undergo the Cinemalaya Film Lab, a three-month-long film-laboratory mentorship program.

Regular price for tickets costs P300 per screening, with tickets available via Ticketworld and the CCP Box Office.

Founded in 2005, the Cinemalaya Foundation is a not-for-profit and non-government foundation, committed to the development and promotion of Philippine independent film. – Rappler.com