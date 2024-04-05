Metro Manila Film Festival 2024: What to expect

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The annual film festival is celebrating its 50th edition this year. Here's a rundown of its calendar of events and activities.

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Don Artes on Friday, April 5, announced the calendar of events and activities for the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The 49th edition of the MMFF marked several milestones during its run. Apart from being the highest-grossing edition in the annual film festival’s history, it also produced one of the Philippines’ highest-grossing films of all time: Rewind. The festival was even extended for another week due to public clamor.

Unlike the usual eight films from previous editions, MMFF 2023 had a lineup of 10 films, all of which managed to collectively produce P1.069 billion.

“We’re riding on the success of 2023. Nakikita na natin na bumabalik ‘yung interest ng tao…. We’re relying on that, na napabalik ng MMFF ang interest ng movie-goers,” Artes said in press conference on Friday.

(We’re riding on the success of 2023. We saw that people’s interest is returning…. We’re relying on that, that MMFF was able to restore the interest of movie-goers.)

Given this, there are high hopes and much in store for the 50th edition of the MMFF. Here’s a rundown of its calendar of events and activities.

What to expect: lineup, host city

MMFF 2024 will revert back to the usual lineup of eight films. However, Artes also said that expanding the lineup to 10 entries is still a possibility given two factors: if there are many good films to choose from, and if more cinemas will be able to screen MMFF films during its run.

“Kung sakali po maraming magagandang entries sa palagay po ng selection committee, subject to the approval of ExeCom, puwede naman daw gawin hanggang 10,” Artes said.

(If there are a lot of entries that the selection committee thinks is good, subject to the approval of ExeCom, the lineup of entries may go up to 10.)

As MMFF 2023 had around 800 cinemas screening the films, Artes said that they are now aiming for 900 cinemas.

The 50th edition of the MMFF will be hosted by the city of Manila. According to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, the city plans to organize the route for the Parade of Stars in a way that will allow even more people to witness the event. Lacuna said that they plan to pass through populous areas like Tondo to ensure that as many people as possible can witness the parade.

Artes also explained that they are working on lowering MMFF ticket prices.

“Nagpass na po ang Metro Manila Council ng resolution kung saan irereview din ang amusement tax,” Artes said.

(The Metro Manila Council has already passed a resolution where the amusement tax will also be reviewed.)

Special activities

Artes previously announced in January that the MMFF would be forgoing the Summer Festival to make way for the activities lined up for the MMFF’s 50th edition.

These activities include the launch of Sine-Singkwenta, which will screen past MMFF movies in selected cinemas nationwide. This is in cooperation with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Mowelfund, and the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

Artes said they have already spoken to several film producers who are willing to allow their films to be screened again. The tickets for these films will be priced at P50.

The MMFF Student Short Film Caravan, which was a regular MMFF activity prior to the pandemic, will be making its return for the film festival’s 50th edition. It’s a special activity where students are taught how to make short films.

The Student Short Film Competition will also be making a comeback. It can be recalled that in the pre-pandemic MMFF editions, these short films were screened right before the feature film in cinemas.

During the press conference, Artes mentioned that they will no longer prohibit product placements in films so that producers would be able to get as much funding as possible to complete the films.

May 15, 5 pm: Deadline for submission of letter of intent

June 14, 5 pm: Submission of scripts and documents

July 1: Announcement of first four entries based on scripts

September 30, 5 pm: Submission of finished films

October 15: Announcement of all official entries

December 15: Parade of Stars

December 27: Awards Night

