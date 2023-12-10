MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars happening in Camanava on December 16

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARADE OF STARS. Vice Ganda waves from the top of the 'Partners in Crime' float, where he stars opposite Ivana Alawi.

The parade will run for 8.7 kilometers, with an estimated travel time of three hours

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the Parade of Stars for the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) will be held at the Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela) area on December 16.

The annual MMFF tradition is a parade of floats inspired by the films competing in the festival that year. The stars of each film usually ride each float, giving onlookers a chance to see their favorite actors and actresses in person.

For the 2023 edition, 10 films are competing instead of the usual eight. This will also be the first time for the MMFF Parade of Stars to pass through four cities.

“This year’s parade of stars will traverse four cities as we want more people to have a glimpse of the cast of the 10 MMFF entries,” said MMDA acting chairman and MMFF overall chairman Don Artes.

According to the MMDA, the parade will run for 8.7 kilometers, with an estimated travel time of three hours.

It will kick off at 2 pm from the Navatos Centennial Park, and will pass through C4, Samson Road, and McArthur Highway. It will have its final stop at the Valenzuela People’s Park where the main event will happen.

One thousand MMDA personnel will be deployed to assist with the crowd control and safety along along the parade route.

To mitigate traffic, MMDA will also implement temporary lane closures and counterflow from 12 pm to 8 pm of December 16 along the following roads:

C-4 Road (from Navotas Centennial Park to A Mabini St.)

Samson Road (from A. Mabini St. to Monumento Circle)

Mc Arthur Highway (from Monumento Circle to C. Santos Street)

Said roads will only be opened after all floats have passed.

The MMFF 2023 will run from December 25 to January 7, 2024 in theaters nationwide.

The ten competing films are A Mother and Son’s Story, (K)Ampon, Penduko, Rewind, Becky and Badette, Broken Hearts Trip, Firefly, GomBurZa, Mallari, and When I Met You in Tokyo. – Rappler.com