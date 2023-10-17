Metro Manila Film Festival announces 2nd batch of entries for 49th edition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Romando Artes and the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Selection Committee Chairman Jesse Ejercito and Executive Director Rochelle Ona announced on Tuesday, October 17, the six remaining entries to the 49th edition of the festival. Instead of the usual eight entries, the MMFF’s Selection Committee chose a total of 10 films.

The last six MMFF entries are:

Becky and Badette starring Eugene Domingo and Pokwang

Broken Hearts Trip starring Christian Bables, Andoy Ranay, Teejay Marquez, Marvin Yap, Iyah Mina, Jaclyn Jose, and Petite

Firefly starring Alessandra de Rossi, Cherry Pie Picache, Yayo Aguila, Ysabel Ortega, Max Collins, Euwenn Mikaell, Epi Quizon, Miguel Tanfelix, and with the special participation of Dingdong Dantes

GomBurZa starring Enchong Dee, Cedrick Juan and Dante Rivero

Mallari starring Piolo Pascual

When I Met You in Tokyo starring Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos

Directed by Jun Robles Lana, the comedy film Becky and Badette follows two office building cleaners eager to achieve their biggest dreams. The IdeaFirst Company first revealed the film’s poster and “First Look” trailer in late September. In early October, audiences were treated to a glimpse of Pokwang and Eugene Domingo’s comedic chemistry in the “RAKET” scene drop – where Pokwang’s character finally receives news of a long-awaited acting gig.

Broken Hearts Trip is a comedic, LGBTQ-centered film produced by Smart Films Productions, OPC in cooperation with BMC Films. It was directed by Emuel Lorca and written by Archie del Mundo.

Firefly, GMA Pictures’ biggest film yet for 2023, takes on magical realism and fantasy care of director Zig Madamba Dulay and writer Angeli Atienza. Shot in Manila and Bicol, the production wrapped up filming in late August.

Produced by Jesuit Communications, Inc. and directed by Pepe Diokno, GomBurZa chronicles the story of the three priests – Mariano Gómes, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora – who were executed by garrote in 1872. Their execution inspired the formation of the revolutionary Katipunan group during the Spanish colonial era and ignited a thirst for justice in national hero Jose Rizal. The film’s first trailer was released on October 12.

The horror film Mallari sees Piolo Pascual take on the role of Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, the first and only recorded Filipino serial killer in the 1800s. The first look into the Derick Cabrido-directed film was dropped on October 7, just 10 days before its MMFF selection was announced.

Produced by JG Productions, When I Met You in Tokyo marks veteran actress Vilma Santos’ first-ever film in seven years, as well as her onscreen reunion with actor Christopher de Leon, whom she last starred with in Mano Po 3 in 2004. Santos first revealed the film’s poster in September via Instagram. The romance film was written by Suzette Doctolero and directed by Conrado Peru, Rommel Penes, and Christopher de Leon.

The first four MMFF entries were announced in July. The entries – A Mother and Son’s Story, (K)Ampon, Penduko, and Rewind – were all selected based on script submissions, as opposed to the second batch of films selected as finished film submissions.

The 49th MMFF will run from December 2023 to January 2024. – Rappler.com