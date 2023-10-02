WATCH: Nadine Lustre takes on folk horror in Mikhail Red’s ‘Nokturno’ teaser

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Director Mikhail Red is returning to the silver screen with Nokturno, his second horror film with two-time FAMAS awardee Nadine Lustre.

On Friday, September 29, the teaser for their upcoming folk horror film was unveiled on the YouTube channel of post-production house Promovi Studios.

The film revolves around Lustre’s Jamie, an overseas Filipino worker who comes home to her province, which has been ravaged by mysterious killings. Its perpetrators are suspected to be the Kumakatok – tall, veiled creatures that knock on doors late at night, cursing those who answer with their untimely death or the loss of a loved one within the course of three days.

Nokturno’s cast comprises other familiar faces from Red’s filmography, such as Eula Valdez and Ku Aquino. Bea Binene, Wilbert Ross, and JJ Quilantang are also set to co-star.

In a recent interview with Variety on Saturday, September 30, Red shared that he aims to “reintroduce an ancient monster to a newer generation with a modern lens” with his upcoming film.

Red described Lustre’s character as “progressive and a skeptic,” a stark contrast to the rural society and traditional family she has left in her past. As she begins to unravel her family’s secret history, she must also confront the Filipino folk entity Kumakatok.

“This is a story about the inescapable and the inevitable – family and death itself,” he told Variety.

Red’s Evolve Studios, the newest production outfit under Viva Films, is looking to make its debut with Nokturno by the end of 2024 or the first quarter of 2024. They are also hoping to broaden their reach to international audiences as they begin to “explore distribution opportunities.”

Viva Films unveiled the Nokturno cast in August.

Red and Lustre first worked together in 2022 for Deleter, which took home multiple major awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival that year. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.