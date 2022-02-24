LOOK: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new character posters

SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE. The third installment for the 'Fantastic Beast' franchise releases character posters.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Fans of the Harry Potter spin-off got to have a preview of the wizards that will grace the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore through the release of character posters on Tuesday, February 22.

The first wave of posters introduced the characters that are part of “Dumbledore’s First Army” in the movie.

Jude Law is returning as Albus Dumbledore, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Teddy the Niffler, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Picket the Bowtruckle, Jessica Williams as Lally Hicks, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, and Richard Coyle as the brother of Albus, Aberforth.

The second wave, meanwhile, featured Grindelwald and his followers: Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier, and newcomers Aleksandr Kuznetsov as Helmut Weiss, and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, who replaced Johnny Depp after he dropped out due to a court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The last and final wave included other wizards such as Oliver Masucci as Anton Vogel, Maria Fernanda Cândido as Vicência Santos, and Dave Wong as Liu Tao.

The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise centers on magizoologist Newt Scamander as he leads “an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.”

The film is directed by original director David Yates, written by Steve Kloves and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, and produced by Rowling, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis. It is based on a screenplay written by Rowling.

The Secrets of Dumbledore succeeds Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). They are adapted from the book of the same name, which serves as a prequel to the hit Harry Potter series. Warner Bros. said that two more films are being planned to complete the five-film prequel series.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to hit theaters on April 15, three months earlier than the first announced July 2022 release. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.