‘Shang-Chi’ sequel in the works

He’s back! Marvel’s Asian superhero Shang-Chi will be returning for a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as confirmed by a Deadline report.

Original director Destin Daniel Cretton will be coming back to direct and write the Shang-Chi sequel. Cretton recently signed a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios on Disney+ and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, which allows him to create TV projects for both platforms. Cretton is also developing a new Marvel series for Disney+.

Details on the plot, official cast, production timeline, and official title for the Shang-Chi sequel have not been released yet.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered in the US in September and is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to feature an Asian lead – Simu Liu – and a predominantly Asian cast, which includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh. The film starts with Shang-Chi living an unassuming life as Shawn in San Francisco, when he is drawn into battle on a bus. The event forces him to head back home to Macau and confront his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Liu, who also starred in comedy series Kim’s Convenience, said that Shang-Chi features “so many badass Asian heroes and heroines, each with their own perspective, each with their entry point to the story and their own set of motivations and dimensionality,” and that’s what “good representation is.”

Shang-Chi quickly became a critically-acclaimed box office hit as the highest-grossing film with $224.5 million. It is also currently the eighth highest-grossing film worldwide, with over $431.9 million in global sales, according to Variety. – Rappler.com