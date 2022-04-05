Kapuso meets Kapamilya: Star Cinema films to air on GMA-7

'Alone/Together,' 'No Other Woman,' and 'Feng Shui' are among the ABS-CBN films that will see screentime on GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines – It’s happening: ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema films will be airing on GMA-7, in a rare partnership between the rival networks.

Among the Star Cinema movies set to air on GMA-7 are Alone/Together starring top ABS-CBN love team Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, It Takes a Man and A Woman starring John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo, and Hello Love Goodbye with Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

A virtual contract signing was held on Tuesday, April 5, with GMA executives Gilberto Duavit Jr, Philip Yalung, Annette Gozon Valdes, and Joey Abacan present, alongside ABS-CBN executives Carlo Katigbak, Mark Lopez, Cory Vidanes, and Ricardo Tan Jr.

The partnership between the two networks comes nearly two years after ABS-CBN went off-air to comply with the cease-and-desist order of the National Telecommunications Commission.

ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal was later blocked by the House of Representatives in July 2020, forcing the network to find new platforms for its shows and content. – Rappler.com