Tyler Posey, Holland Roden join cast for ‘Teen Wolf The Movie’

MANILA, Philippines – Paramount+ announced on Tuesday, February 15, the cast members of Teen Wolf The Movie, the upcoming film sequel to the hit MTV supernatural drama series.

According to Variety, 12 series regulars and recurring members of the original series are set to reprise their roles in the full-length reunion movie – Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, and Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski.

JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry are also part of the line-up.

Meanwhile, fans have noticed that Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Tyler Hoechlin, who played Stiles Stilinski, Kira Yukimira, and Derek Hale in the series are not currently attached to the reunion movie. Paramount+, however, said that additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

The news of a Teen Wolf movie was first announced in September 2021, with original series creator Jeff Davis at the helm. The film will be based in Beacon Hills, where a “full moon has risen” and a “terrifying evil has emerged.”

“The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced,” the movie’s official synopsis read.

Teen Wolf, which ran for six seasons from June 2011 to September 2017 and with a total of 100 episodes, follows a young werewolf Scott McCall (Posey), who protects a small town in California from supernatural foes and threats.

Teen Wolf The Movie is set for a 2022 theatrical release, but a final premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com