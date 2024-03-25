Road to Top 4: Marina Summers’ unforgettable moments on ‘Drag Race UK vs The World’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In the wild and wonderful world of drag, Marina Summers has emerged as a star to watch out for, representing the Philippines on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World Season 2.

Marina, who finished first runner-up in Drag Race Philippines season one, made history as the first drag queen from the Philippines to join an international franchise.

As she officially made it to the competition’s Top 4, let’s revisit some highlights of Marina’s journey thus far – which is filled with jaw-dropping looks, fierce performances, and memorable moments that have left us gagging for more.

Episode 1

Marina kicked off the competition with her unforgettable entrance in a golden Katipunera-inspired dress. She declared her presence with a resounding “It’s time to give these colonizers the chop!” as she wielded a prop sword, already leaving a lasting impression from the get-go. Her designer, June Macasinag, took to Instagram to reveal the backstory on her opening look.

In his post, Macasinag describes her look as an “off-balance” bronze sequined dress with asymmetrical crushed butterfly sleeves and a gold chainmail hood, designed in late 2022. The high-shine material chosen catches light for the camera, while the shredded hemline adds an exciting, raw edge to the ensemble, reflecting Marina’s fearless style onstage.

Not content with merely dazzling the judges with her beauty and style, she went on to captivate them with her rendition of “AMAFILIPINA,” a reimagined version of Maymay Entrata’s “AMAKABOGERA,” during the talent show. Enhancing her performance, she showcased her poi dance skills during the song’s chorus.

Securing a Top 2 position in this segment, she faced off against La Grande Dame in a lip sync battle, with Livin’ Joy’s “Dreamer” as the chosen track. Her fierce and remarkable performance during this showdown made her the winner. This electrifying display granted her a prestigious gold RuPeter badge, marking the first of her three victories of the season.

Episode 2

In the second episode Marina participated in the final ball challenge, showcasing her interpretation of the “From Drags to Riches” theme, which required a Cinderella-inspired princess look.

Living up to her name, Marina served three “princess by the ocean” looks for the challenge – her “Drags to Richess” Princess look, “Lady Prince Charming Look,” and “She-Vil Queen Dugong Look.”

Most comments from the judges mainly include criticisms of her not adhering to the theme and being seemingly disproportionate. Nevertheless, her performance secured her a spot in the Top 3.

Episode 3

Marina returns with yet another iconic look, donning a volcano outer dress made by fashion designer Job Dacon. The glowing cracks that mimicked an erupting volcano impressed the judges with its creativity and close attention to detail. As if this was not stirring enough, Marina made her grand “ruveal” and showcased her rendition of 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray’s iconic lava gown.

In this episode, she also wowed viewers with her boat-inspired ensemble complete with real metal bolts and hair anchor.

For the Snatch Game challenge in this episode, Marina took on the hilarious task of impersonating the iconic Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao. However, the performance hadn’t placed her in the top or bottom two.

Episode 4

In the Rusical episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season two Marina left a mark by impressing RuPaul with her runway performance, making her the first queen to receive two RuPeter badges!

Marina’s appearance was a standout, as she elevated her “Terno She Better Don’t” look from Drag Race Philippines episode one incorporating a modern take inspired by the national fish of the Philippines, the milkfish.

This modern interpretation of the terno, a national costume, was described by Marina as a source of immense pride, representing Filipino drag on an international stage. Her emotional response to RuPaul’s praise reflected her dream come true and her deep desire to make the Philippines proud on an international platform.

Episode 5

Marina continues to dominate the competition as she receives another RuPeter badge with her stunning makeshift karaoke designer piece by Neric Beltran during the “Business in the Front, Party in the Back” runway category. This now makes her the only queen to receive three RuPeter badges in total!

In another segment of the episode, Marina teams up with Australian queen Hannah Conda for the dance challenge. Their performance earns them the victory, advancing them to the final lip sync for the crown against each other. Ultimately, Marina emerges as the winner.

Episode 6

Elevating the wedding chapel theme to new heights, Marina stunned the judges with a breathtaking traditional Yakan wedding ceremony attire. The Yakan people are an indigenous group known for their vibrant and intricate textiles. Marina’s outfit incorporated these beautiful fabrics, featuring rich colors, intricate beadwork, and cascading layers that flowed dramatically behind her.

This homage to Philippine cultural diversity secured her a well-deserved spot in the coveted Top 4.

During the episode, Marina also shared that it would be a dream come true to represent people of color in the prestigious competition. “Three badges aside, I’ve worked so far just to get there. I have put everything into my craft and it would mean a lot to me to be in that finale to represent…somewhere across the world — a brown, queer person is watching two people of color doing well in the competition,” she said.

As she enters the final stretch of the competition, Marina stands tall as one of the top contenders for the crown.

So, as we eagerly await the crowning moment, let’s raise a glass (or a glittery cocktail) to Marina Summers – a queen who has truly made her mark in Drag Race herstory. – Rappler.com

Patty Bufi is a Rappler intern.