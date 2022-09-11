WATCH: Amy Adams’ fairy tale life takes an interesting twist in ‘Disenchanted’ trailer

MANILA, Philippines – Fairy tales aren’t all they’re made up to be, as Amy Adams’ Giselle learns in the first trailer of Disenchanted, the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted.

Set 15 years after princess Giselle and her beloved New York prince Robert (played by Patrick Dempsey) had their magical wedding, Disenchanted sees the couple moving to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in “search of a more fairy tale life,” as per the film’s official synopsis.

The two-minute clip sees Giselle and her growing family deal with the consequences of the big changes in their life. Things take an interesting twist when the ever-optimistic princess Giselle gets frustrated with their situation, and eventually end up seeking the magic of Andalasia to wish for a fairy tale life in their new town.

“I wished for a fairy tale life, and it’s all gone terribly wrong,” Giselle said in the trailer.

Aside from Adams and Dempsey, original cast members James Marsden and Idina Menzel also reprise their roles as prince Edward and Nancy, respectively. Joining them are Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gabriella Baldacchino, and Jayma Mays.

The 2007 musical rom-com Enchanted is mixed both animation and live-action, and grossed more than $340 million worldwide. It was nominated for three Oscars in the Best Original Song category for “Happy Working Song,” “So Close,” and “That’s How You Know.”

Disenchanted is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24. – Rappler.com