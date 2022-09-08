[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Frizzle Anne

LIVE

The singer-songwriter performs her newest song at the Rappler HQ

MANILA, Philippines – Frizzle Anne is returning to the Rappler Live Jam stage!

Inspired by ‘90s pop and R&B, the singer-songwriter debuted with the single “Di Para Sa’kin,” and has since released several songs, including “Pwede Ba?” and “Natatangi.”

Most recently, she released the song “Alam Ko Naman,” a song about finding closure and peace.

Catch Frizzle as she performs on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, September 8!