Adele suffering from ‘really bad sciatica’ that affects ability to walk

MANILA, Philippines – During a New Year’s Eve concert in Las Vegas, pop star Adele revealed to her audience that she has been suffering from sciatica, which has been impacting her ability to walk.

While waddling across the stage, the 34-year-old singer shared her diagnosis while handing out free t-shirts to the crowd during her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency. “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” she said to her fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, according to a Cosmpolitan UK report.

Sciatica is when the sciatic nerve – a major nerve that runs from your lower back to your feet – is irritated or compressed, said the United Kingdom National Health Service. If you have sciatica, your bottom, back of your leg, or foot and toes may feel “painful, tingling, or numb.” Symptoms may worsen when moving, sneezing, or coughing. The NHS said that the condition typically improves in four to six weeks, but can last longer.

In a 2021 interview with The Face, Adele said that she’s been living with back pain for almost “half of her life.” She said that the pain flares up usually due to stress or from “a stupid bit of posture.” She added that strengthening her core muscles has helped the pain, especially after suffering from numerous slipped discs in the past.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had C-section, my core was useless. But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much,” she said.

Adele kicked off her Las Vegas concerts on November 18, 2022, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute due to a COVID-19 outbreak among her staff. – Rappler.com