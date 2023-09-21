Air Supply to hold Laguna concert in December

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The soft rock duo is taking 'The Lost in Love Experience 2023' tour to the Philippines!

MANILA, Philippines – Australian duo Air Supply is coming to the Santa Rosa Sports Coliseum in Laguna for their “The Lost in Love Experience 2023” tour on December 15.

Ovation Productions announced the news in a post made on Thursday, September 21.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P5,500, exclusive of ticketing fees. They will be available for purchase starting Monday, September 25 via the SM Tickets website.

The duo will also be making a stop in Manila from December 11 to 13 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City.

Air Supply, a duo consisting of members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, has been performing since 1975. After opening for British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart in 1976, Russell and Hitchcock began a musical journey that has spanned almost 50 years.

They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013 and, in 2020, they were included in Rolling Stone Australia’s list of the 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time.

Air Supply is known for their top hits “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” and “Every Woman in the World.”

They have performed live in the Philippines multiple times and their most recent show in the country was held just last year in December. They previously performed at the Santa Rosa Sports Coliseum in 2018 to a sold-out venue. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.