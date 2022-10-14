Air Supply heading back to Manila for two-night concert

AIR SUPPLY. The duo is bringing their Lost in Love Experience tour to Manila.

The Australian duo is performing their Lost in Love Experience tour

MANILA, Philippines – Air Supply is heading back to Manila for a two-night concert on December 15 to 16 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

According to Newport World Resorts’ website, the show is part of Air Supply’s “The Lost in Love Experience” tour promoting their 2019 album.

Tickets to the show are available via Ticket World. Prices range from P2,500 to P11,000.

Air Supply first formed in the ‘70s, after members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on the first day of rehearsals for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney, Australia.

They eventually became known for their hits such as “Making Love Out of Nothing At All,” “Lost in Love,” and “All Out of Love.”

The duo has performed in the Philippines many times in the past, first coming to the country in the 80s and most recently performing live in concert in 2018.

Their songs have also been released as remakes by Filipino artists, including Iñigo Pascual and Miguel Odron. – Rappler.com