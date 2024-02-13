Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Beyonce announces her upcoming country-themed album 'act ii' with the release of two new songs 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages'

US pop superstar Beyonce released two new songs after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial in which she quipped about “breaking the internet” minutes before announcing a forthcoming album.

“Okay, they ready. Drop the new music,” Beyonce said in the Verizon commercial on Sunday, February 11, aired during the United States’ most-watched TV event.

Beyonce then posted a teaser video on Instagram previewing the release of a new album, act ii, on March 29. It would be the second in a three-album project that kicked off with her 2022 critically acclaimed Renaissance.

Play Video

Her album announcement was followed by the release of two new songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which have already soared to the top of music charts.

Play Video

Renaissance and its singles earned Beyonce four Grammy Awards last year, helping her break the record for the most career wins with 32. Despite her success through the years, the 42-year-old singer has never claimed the best album trophy.

Late last year, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce premiered at the top of the US box office, marking the first time a movie crossed the $20 million mark during the typically anemic first weekend of December since 2003. – Rappler.com