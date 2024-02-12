Filipinos want money over love for Valentine’s Day 2024 | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Social Weather Stations survey reveals money is the top wish of Filipinos for Valentine’s Day in 2024. This, as Filipinos grapple with the rising prices of goods in recent years.

The number of people killed by a landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro rises to 54 as rescue workers dig more bodies from the mud.

The Commission on Elections aims to achieve a 5% increase in the number of registered voters nationwide for the upcoming May 2025 local elections.

Israel launches a special forces operation freeing two Israeli hostages in Rafah amid airstrikes on Monday, February 12, which Gaza health officials say killed 37 people and wounded dozens in Rafah.

Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque confirm the end of their relationship.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift joins the Kansas City Chiefs fans in celebrating the teams victory at the 58th Super Bowl held in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. — Rappler.com